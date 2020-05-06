Chinelo Obogo

In line with the directive of the Federal Government to tertiary institutions to resume the academic session by organising online studies for students, Mountain Top university has commenced intensive online lectures for all categories of students.

Mountain Top, a faith-based tertiary institution owned by Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, said it had already begun online lectures two weeks before the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu gave the directive to higher institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elijah Ayolabi, said the university has a world-class ICT facility that can be compared to any of its kind in any part of the world and therefore can effectively offer seamless online lectures.

“It was easy for our university to commence the e-learning immediately all universities were shut down because our ICT facility is world-class. Every student in our university is provided with a tablet that is connected to the internet. In this way, it is easy for them to have their lectures from home.

“Also, our lecturers are adequately trained to be conversant with the use and workability of ICT as a teaching tool. Since the lockdown, lectures have been going on and our lecturers and students have been busy. Besides the physical interaction, I can tell you that our students have not missed anything in terms of their lectures.”