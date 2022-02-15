By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Twenty-year-old Miss Daniella Oluseyi recently emerged the overall best graduating student of the Mountain Top University (MTU), Makogi/Oba, Ogun State, with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.96 from the Department of Economics.

In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Oluseyi attributed her success to God and the support she received from her colleagues in the department and faculty.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Oluseyi, the second of two children raised by her mum, is an indigene of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State. Her excellent performance did not just start at MTU but at an early age.

She attended Champions International Primary School, Ibafo, Ogun State, and secondary school at St. Leo’s Catholic School, Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to her, she always puts God first in everything she does, academics inclusive. She also paid glowing tributes to some of her equally brilliant colleagues, who she said contributed to her outstanding success by putting her through some tedious academic work.

“We had quite a lot of programmes to juggle along with school work, so time was of essence. Although my grades from the start were first class

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“In my 300 level, I was appointed the representative of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences in the Students Representative Council. So, it was time-consuming. Basically, I just had to learn how to maximize my time.

“My excellent performances right from 100 level earned me a cash gift of a million naira, employment, another N500,000 award for the best student award given by Dr. Folashade Olukoya, wife of the chancellor of MTU, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, and several other awards.

“I have come to realize that hard work and God’s divine help pay a lot throughout the years in the university, a situation that made me comfortable.

“God is always there for me; and throughout my days as an undergraduate student at MTU, I was never alone. I held on to the word that, if you want to go far, you go alone; and if you want to go really far, you go with friends.

“I knew I had friends around me. My friends were my pillars of success. They were there for me at every point. I had several lecturers among those my friends, and they taught me practically everything asides from what my lecturers taught me,” she said.

Oluseyi plans to enroll for professional examinations in order to equip herself with many possible tools, as she would need, noting “I can then apply for a scholarship abroad for my masters and come back to the country so that I can take technology to peoples’ door steps.”