By Chinenye Anuforo

As part of its continued commitment to advancing Nigeria’s talents, music, lifestyle and entertainment, MTV Base will be airing another edition of its quarterly music discourse, ‘Musicology’.

Centred on the theme “The Entertainment Industry Post-COVID; Way Forward” this quarter’s edition which comes up August 5 at 20:00 WAT/21:00CAT, on DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 will explore different aspects of the music business and proffer workable solutions to the new challenges of the music industry brought about by the pandemic.

Hosted by ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) Culture Squad icon, the enigmatic Dadaboi Ehiz, this Musicology discourse will feature gatekeepers and key players in the Nigerian entertainment industry, including – Joey Akan (Music Critic/Columnist and Pop Culture Commentator), Oyinkansola Fawehinmi (President, Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Limited), Lanre Shonubi (OAP, Hot FM), Motolani Alake (Editor, Pulse Nigeria), Titilope Adesanya (Project Manager, EMPIRE; Olamide, KiDi, Fireboy DML, Yaw Tog, Kizz Daniel, L.A.X).

‘The pandemic has had a huge impact on businesses across every sector and the music industry is no exception. For this quarter’s edition of ‘Musicology’, our industry experts will be comprehensively exploring different aspects of the music business strongly affected by the pandemic and mapping out viable solutions,’ said Solafunmi Sosanya, Senior Channels Manager, VCNA, on the forthcoming dialogue.

‘We believe that through this conversation, entertainment industry practitioners across the continent will be armed with the requisite knowledge to take on the challenges posed by the ‘new normal’ and turn them into advantageous and indeed, profitable ventures,’ she concluded.

