Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Missy Elliot were among the biggest winners at the 2019 MTV VMA awards.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awards, which were held on Monday night, celebrated outstanding music videos churned out within the review year.

Taylor Swift picked up two awards, including ‘video of the year’, in a girl-powered start to the Awards show while rapper Cardi B won best hip-hop video.

Swift opened the show with a rainbow-themed performance of her single ‘You Need to Calm Down’.

This was followed by her first live performance of the romantic ballad ‘Lover’, the lead single from her new, and already best-selling, album of the same name.

‘You Need to Calm Down’ earned the country-turned-pop singer one of the top prizes – video of the year. It also won the ‘video for good’ award.

Accepting the video of the year award, Swift said that since the VMAs are chosen by fans, “it means that you want a world where we are all treated equally under the law.”

Swift and pop singer Ariana Grande went into the fan-voted ceremony in New Jersey, with leading 10 nominations each and also were competing for song of the year, best pop, and video of the year.

Grande, currently on tour in Europe and absent from Monday’s show, was also a contender for the top award – artist of the year – along with Cardi B.

Other contenders were 17-year-old alternative pop newcomer Billie Eilish, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes.

Cardi B beat out a male-dominated lineup to win best hip-hop video for ‘Money’ and ended a delighted acceptance speech saying, “Thank you, Jesus.”

The outspoken rapper also presented Missy Elliott with the 2019 Vanguard Award for career achievement, calling her “a champion for women who want to be doing their own thing.”

Cardi B presented Elliott her award and prefaced it with a heartfelt speech about the wide-spread impact the rapper had on the music industry and on Cardi B herself.

She said, “Everybody has copied from Missy Elliott! Even me! I don’t care, so what!”

Best new artist contender Lizzo performed her hits ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good as Hell’ in a yellow sequined bodysuit, accompanied by plus-size dancers, in a message for body positivity.

Male winners included Korean boy band BTS, who won for best K-Pop and the recently reunited Jonas Brothers, who paid tribute to their New Jersey roots with a performance from Asbury Park.

See full list below:

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

Missy Elliott

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell ®

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records

BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish

BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

BEST GROUP

BTS

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign“Hot Girl Summer”

SONG OF THE SUMMER, presented by Samsung

Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”

