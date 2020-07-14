The Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) has showered encomium on Director, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs. Tayo Oreweme who retires from active service tomorrow.

President MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, who described Oreweme as a human machine and workaholic, said there is need to celebrate her for doggedness and never say die spirit in the discharge of her duty.

Egonu said she had fulfilled her calling as a critical pivot in the many successes that Nigeria had achieved.

Oreweme was a former athlete, as she dominated the 100m, 200m, long jump and basketball not only in inter-house sports, but also in the State Primary Schools competitions at St. Patrick Catholic Primary School, Bacita, Kwara State.

Oreweme was consistent at both the Notre Dame Girls Secondary School, Oro, where she was appointed the Health Prefect and at the University of Ibadan, which she represented in several Nigeria Universities Games, as the best forward of its basketball team.

From 1985 till date, Oreweme had remained in sports, ascending higher offices and responsibilities with innumerable achievements on her trail.