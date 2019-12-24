Following the recent approval and posting directive by President Muhammadu Buhari for Permanent Secretaries, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar, handed over officially to the newly deployed Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu.

Mu’azu, who until his recent re-deployment, was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Steel, had earlier served in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for three months, and, as such, could be said to be back to a familiar ground where he can conveniently perform optimally.

Mu’azu has resumed duty having met and interacted with directors of the ministry.