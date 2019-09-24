Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe died from cancer after his chemotherapy treatment was stopped, the country’s state-run Herald newspaper quoted his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa as saying yesterday.

The president gave two reasons for why doctors in Singapore had stopped the treatment: “Because of age and also because the cancer had spread and it was not helping anymore.”

The 95-year-old former leader, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years from independence until he was ousted in a coup in November 2017, died earlier this month in Singapore, where he had been in hospital for several months.

He was buried in a mausoleum still under construction at Heroes Acre, a hilltop shrine just outside the capital, Harare, where many of the country’s most prominent liberation fighters have been laid to rest.