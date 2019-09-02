As part of the efforts to make The Sun more enriching and to ensure more divergent views from accross the country, the Management has concluded arrangements for three-term commissioner of Lagos State, Muiz Banire, veteran journalist, Suleiman Uba Gaya and star actor and lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo, to write weekly columns.

While Banire and Okonkwo will write Back Page columns on Thursday and Sunday respectively, Gaya will maintain an inside page column on Friday. Majeed Dahiru, who was writing an inside page column on Friday, now moves to the back page on Wednesday.

Banire, versatile lawyer and immediate past national legal adviser of the All Progressive Congress (APC), holds

an LLB, Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Law from the University of Lagos. He had worked with the Legal Aid Council and the chambers of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi before being called to bar in 1989.