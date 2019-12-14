Vivian Onyebukwa

Christmas is around the corner. As usual, there will be a lot of parties and you would want to treat your guests to something special. Why not try Mulled Wine? The essence of Christmas is captured in this mulled wine recipe. Here is how to prepare it.

Ingredients

• Orange

• Lime

• Lemon

• Vanilla Pod

• Cloves

• Star Anise

• Cinnamon stick

• Nutmeg

• 2 bottles red wine

Method

•Peel the orange, lime and lemon. Add the peel to a large saucepan.

•Split the vanilla pod and add to the large saucepan. Also add the cloves, star anise, cinnamon stick, grated nutmeg, orange juice, and 1/2 bottle of wine.

•Place the saucepan on a medium heat and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Increase the heat to allow the red wine to come to a boil, heat for a further 5 minutes.

•Add the rest of the red wine and simmer for 5 minutes until Mulled Wine is warm. If you would like the spices to infuse the wine further, leave on a low/medium heat for a couple of hours.

•Serve it and allow to cool to desired temperature.