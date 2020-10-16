Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Government and Nigerian Breweries Plc are to partner to create wealth and jobs for youths of the state.

Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe who made the disclosure during the 2020 Nigerian Breweries empowerment programmes at Ama plant, Enugu State, said the government was presently creating baseline data of artisans, start-ups and unemployed youths for employment and empowerment purposes.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Jordi Bel, said that the firm would expand its empowerment programme to give more opportunities to Nigerian youths and women.

The empowerment programme was conducted in about five other plants of Nigeria Breweries, with some beneficiaries of host community in attendance at Ama, 9th Mile.

Nzekwe said that the baseline would be used to empower the youths by training young entrepreneurs and professionals on capacity building and basic knowledge of business development.

He also disclosed that those captured in the collation would ensure their businesses were registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), which would qualify them for funding opportunities.

“This is to enable the Government and the private sector like Nigeria Breweries Plc carry out interventions based on the available data and proffer direct solutions to the long standing unemployment challenges of Enugu State youths,” Nzekwe said.