MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the 24-hour channel, ESPN on GOtv channel 36, available on the GOtv Max package.

GOtv Max customers will have access to thousands of live sporting events and shows from the ESPN network, such as the English Football League (EFL), Major League Soccer (MLS), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and other popular premier American leagues.

During last month’s financial results announcement, MCG reaffirmed its commitment to continue providing the best available content to its customers. This deal allows the company to provide a larger sport offering than ever before, as the home of sports on the continent.

“As Africa’s leading video entertainment platform, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content to delight our customers, both now and into the future. We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment,” says MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela.

In addition, John Ugbe, CEO MultiChoice Nigeria says-“This is a welcome development for our customers on our expanded sports content. We’re certain they are in for exciting times”.

“From reliving the greatest moments in sports history to seeing those moments being made, ESPN’s compelling content and unique personality will be a complementary addition to MultiChoice Group’s sports offering,” says Christine Service, Senior Vice President and Country Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa.