Leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a discount bundle offer ahead of the festive season for new customers to get access to its wide range of entertainment on their DStv and GOtvplatforms.

The company said it will be offering the DStv HD decoder for a discount fee of N13,900 with a dish kit and a one-month DStv Compact package, while the GOtv decoder will go for N7,900 with a GOtenna and a one-month GOtv Max package. This festive offer will be available from Monday, 29 November 2021 for a limited time only.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, commenting on the discount offer revealed that the goal was to ensure many Nigerians have access to the rich variety of local and international entertainment lined up for DStv and GOtv customers during the festive season.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“We understand the times we are in and the need for Nigerians to get value for every naira they spend, which is why we are giving more entertainment options to choose from at a more affordable price. This festive season, new and existing customers will enjoy a great serving of new channels including a special holiday pop-up channel featuring some of the biggest music concert this season and fresh local and international content together with our innovative products and value-added services” he said. This offer comes on the backdrop of the recent launch of a new GOtv package, GOtv Supa, which focuses on an extensive catalogue of general entertainment channels available on DStv such as Honey, Africa Magic Urban, WWE, TLNovelas, Novela Magic, ROK, KIX, Nick Jr and NickToons – worth N5,500.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .