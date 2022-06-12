MultiChoice has appointed Ayo Ajala as the Chief Operating Officer in Nigeria.

Prior to his appointment, he had served as the Head of Human Resource at MultiChoice Nigeria, where he championed robust transformation of the Finance, CVM and Sales divisions, amongst others, and built a strong talent bench.

Ayo is known for his capacity for identifying people’s talent focusing on their strengths where is most suitable, a critical issue in human resource management.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In 2016, Ayo rose to become Regional HRBP (Nigeria, West & Central Africa) and in 2018, he was the HR Director, MultiChoice Nigeria. By 2019, Ayo had demonstrated extensive track record in leading and molding people and consequently, rose to become the Group Executive Head, HR, MultiChoice Africa Holdings (MAH).

In his capacity as the Group Executive Head, HR MAH, he successfully championed people’s transformational agenda and was instrumental to the implementation of other notable people-focused initiatives in MultiChoice Africa.

Ayo holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, an MBA from the University of Sunderland and a certificate in Human Resource Development from the Edinburgh Business School. He also completed the Vision Achievement Program with the Pacific Institute and the Harvard Business Program with Naspers Group. He recently also completed the Senior Leadership Program at the Duke Business School (Fuqua School of Business).

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .