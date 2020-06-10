With schools still closed as part of efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria has commenced airing a new educational content, uLesson, to help keep young minds engaged on its DStv and GOtv platforms.

The programme, which commenced on June 8, is broadcast every weekday on Africa Magic Family (DStv 154 and GOtv channel 2) at 4pm. ULesson is an intensive study programme which offers students in SS1, SS2 and SS3 a holistic learning experience in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics preparing them for Senior Secondary School Exams.

Students will in the 19 episodes be taught mathematical concepts such as algebra, linear equations, the trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine and tangent), perimeter and area of plane shapes, they will also learn the importance of rounding off numbers, laws of surds, operations on matrices, gradients and so much more.

How to recognise, classify and name living things, explore usefulness of food, roles of enzymes, photosynthesis, animal nutrition, support in animals and ecology, the reproductive system in plants, asexually-reproducing invertebrates, reproduction in humans and so much more will be taught to students in eight episodes during the Biology lessons. Chemistry students will in 16 episodes be introduced to topics such as such as the different forms of matter, how separation techniques like sieving, magnetic separation, sublimation, decantation centrifugation, filtration, precipitation, evaporation, separating funnel method and crystallisation are used to separate mixture, the history and natural occurrence of carbon and an introduction to the periodic table.