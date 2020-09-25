Leading Pay-TV service provider, Multichoice Nigeria has donated 500 face masks to Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos State Chapter, in order for members of the association to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head of Corporate Affairs, Multichoice Nigeria, Ms. Caroline Oghuma, who made the presentation at the Lagos SWAN Secretariat, on Tuesday, said the gesture was one of their efforts to sustain symbiotic relationship with their partners.

She said: “SWAN is one of our most beloved partners and an integral part of our contents strategy. As you know, DStv and GOtv are the home of sports from when we sponsored basketball league to the Nigerian local football league matches and the GOtv boxing.

“SWAN has always been there and has heralded all our efforts.

“So, this is in appreciation and, also, to ensure that members protect themselves and stay safe since they still move around in spite of the pandemic that is still much around.”

On the reasons behind the initiative, she said: “Aside government’s efforts in combating the pandemic, we thought part of our responsibilities as a private sector was to get involved in saving lives.

“We thought that the little we could do was to invest in protective gears and nose masks for frontline ‘warriors’.

“You know those who stand the gap for us on a day to day basis, the media, most especially, have been our partners and we will continue to be partners.

“By the way, this is not our first gesture. Back in April, we donated N200 million to the Federal Government and N50 million to the Lagos State Government. We also brought in rapid test kits for people to be tested.

“In addition to that, we have partnered with World Health Organisation and Stop and Think Before You Post, in order to discourage misinformation

“In SWAN, particularly Lagos Chapter, we cannot thank you enough for what you have been doing and still doing for us and our members. We really appreciate you and it is our prayer that your company continues to grow from strength to strength,” Oshundun said..