Multichoice Nigeria has emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2019 Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence held on Wednesday in Lagos.

The event organised by Marketing Edge, a prominent marketing publication, had as its theme: “Story telling as a new paradigm shift in contemporary brand building: Convergence of creativity and technology.”

The annual awards ceremony serves as a platform to celebrate the best innovative minds in the integrated marketing communications industry.

MultiChoice won the Outstanding Entertainment Services Provider of the Decade Award, while its DStv and GOtv brands scooped the Outstanding Pay-TV Brand of the Decade and Innovative Digital Terrestrial Television Brand of the Year Awards respectively.

The Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho, was also bestowed with the Outstanding Brand Personality of the Year Award.

Marketing Edge Publisher/Chief Executive Officer, John Ajayi, described the Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence as an important event in the marketing industry as it recognises excellence and creativity.

“Our resolve to recognise and reward our deserving awardees, peers and gladiators, some of them personalities and institutions that have contributed very tremendously to the nation, is as a result of and in sync with our raison d’être, which is ‘promoting the brand idea,” Ajayi said.

Chairman of the event and Managing Partner, Market Space, George Thorpe, congratulated the organisers for consistently acknowledging stakeholders in the industry via a credible process.