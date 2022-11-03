WWE and MultiChoice have announced a major broadcast partnership that will see Showmax, the leading streaming service platform, become the new home of WWE Network in Nigeria and Africa.

The partnership incorporates all WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania®, as well as WWENetwork’s vast library of original and archived programming available to stream on-demand.

Additionally, SuperSport, the sport broadcasting subsidiary of video entertainment platform, MultiChoice, will continue to broadcast live weekly episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT as well as all of WWE’s Premium Live Events in a multi-year extension.

The weekly programming will continue to be broadcast 52 weeks a year, captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism. SuperSport recently launched a brand-new localized WWE content series called JAMBO WWE, and the expanded WWE and MultiChoice partnership will see additional partnership initiatives leveraging WWE IP announced during the term.

“Showmax is the market leader and a perfect home for WWE content,” said Matt Drew, WWE Senior Vice President, International. “By delivering our premium live events including WrestleMania, we believe this partnership will expand our audience and deliver even more to WWE fans throughout the region.”