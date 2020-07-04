As part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness through information, the MultiChoice Group has joined the United Nations (UN) as an official supporter of the UN’s global COVID-19 awareness campaign, Pause, which launched globally on June 30.

The Pause campaign aims to highlight the dangers of sharing false information related to COVID-19. The campaign asks people around the world to pause, think and take care before sharing information which could be inaccurate or a result of misinformation and may have harmful effects.

“We are in a moment of global reckoning as COVID-19 and its social and economic consequences challenge the world in unprecedented ways. Misinformation, hate speech and fake news are fueling and distorting all of these challenges and eroding the truth. We are very excited to have MultiChoice onboard as a supporter giving the launch of our campaign reach across Africa. They are uniquely positioned to deliver this important message to their diverse audiences across the continent,” said Robert Skinner, UN Senior Adviser for Global Communications.

MultiChoice Group Executive Chairman, Imtiaz Patel, also noted that reliable information is vital to the fight against COVID-19. “The dissemination of credible information has become critical to fighting this epidemic, which continues to impact millions across the globe and our continent. We are, therefore, honoured to be able to utilize the continental reach of our broadcast and digital platforms across Africa to empower people with vital information” said Patel.

The MultiChoice Group has supported a number of initiatives in the fight against the spread of the pandemic which continues to wreak havoc across the globe, and it is being acutely felt across Africa.

Early in the spread of the pandemic, the organization harnessed the power of its platforms to ensure that its subscribers across the continent were given access to credible and accurate information.

MultiChoice continues to seek opportunities to use its platforms to combat the spread of COVID-19. Supporting initiatives such as the Pause campaign and airing educational and news related content align with the organisation’s commitment to making an impact in the communities where it operates.

The campaign launched globally on the 30 June with critical information broadcast across Africa through the DStv and GOtv on-air and digital platforms, SuperSport and M-Net properties and Showmax.