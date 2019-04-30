MultiChoice Nigeria is set to launch a dedicated Ramadan pop-up channel to cater for the spiritual needs of Muslim subscribers on DStv and GOtv throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The dedicated Ramadan pop-channel will open on Sunday, May 5, and run till Tuesday, 4 June, the last day of the Holy Month.

The Ramadan pop-up channel, which will be available to active subscribers on all DStv packages including DStv Now, as well as GOtv Plus and GOtv Max customers, will broadcast local Ramadan-related content.

The special pop-up channel will provide subscribers with access to Ramadan-focused lifestyle, movies, talk shows, music and kiddies’ programming. Similarly available on the Ramadan channel are the daily call to prayers, docuseries, cooking shows and programmes on the conduct and obligations of Muslims during Ramadan.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, explained that the special pop-up channel will provide wholesome programmes and shows to strengthen the belief of the Muslim faithful as well as entertain them throughout the Ramadan period.

“We are delighted to launch the Ramadan Pop up Channel, which is a platform carefully created to provide faith-nourishing television content for every member of the Muslim family, including the young ones…