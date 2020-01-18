The festive season may be over but MultiChoice Nigeria is still in the spirit of giving with the DStv and GOtv step up offer which gives loyal customers more reasons to stay connected in the new year.

From Wednesday January 15, active and disconnected DStv Access, Family, Yanga, Confam, Compact, and Compact Plus customers who pay for their current packages will be bumped up to a higher package for 30 days of access to a wider viewing experience. Step Up also allows existing GOtv customers to see varied programming available across higher packages, at the price of a lower package, making great content more accessible to a wider group of customers.

“At MultiChoice, we put our customers at the heart of everything we do. This offer is just one of the ways in which we want to show our loyal customers that we value them. We understand the economic pressures that the beginning of the year can bring and for this reason, we have decided to meet our customers halfway in order to give them access to additional quality entertainment”, MultiChoice Nigeria Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho stated.

Active customers on DStv Access, Yanga, Family, Confam, Compact and Compact Plus – packages and GOtv JOLLI, PLUS, JINJA, VALUE & LITE can take advantage of this offer to experience entertainment available on higher packages by paying their subscription on time. Customers who are currently disconnected can simply reconnect during the offer period to benefit. DStv and GOtv customers will be able to enjoy a wide array of content on their boosted offering including world-class sporting action alongside exciting local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music, news and kids’ entertainment for less.