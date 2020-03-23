MultiChoice Nigeria has highlighted the benefits of its GOtv self-service platform to customers. According to the video entertainment company which provides DTT services through GOtv, the GOtv self-service platform enables customers to independently manage their account.

The self-service platform, MyGOtv app, allows subscribers to clear error codes, check account balances, renew subscription, change packages and update their details anytime and anywhere, thereby reducing the need to physically visit GOtv outlets or dealers. The app also gives customers additional 100 votes to keep their favourite couple in the Love Pad in the ongoing Naija reality TV show, Ultimate Love.

Customers are also encouraged to take advantage of the toll-free free customer care lines, which put them in direct contact GOtv customer care representatives via phone calls or through any of the GOtv social media accounts – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and via the website, https://eazy.gotvafrica.com/

Speaking on the self-service options, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Service Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that in view of the current situation and its requirement for reduced physical interaction, the self-service options are the most efficient ways to manage one’s GOtv account.