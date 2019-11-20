Africa’s leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice, has unveiled five new packages for its DStv and GOtv platforms to deliver more quality content at great value for customers during the upcoming festive season and beyond.

From December 1, DStv customers will have more entertainment options to choose from with the introduction of three new DStv packages: DStv Confam, DStv Yanga and DStv Padi. GOtv subscribers will also get two new GOtv packages: GOtv Jolli and GOtv Jinja.

These new packages are exclusively and specially-curated for the Nigerian market and come upgraded with new channels, fresh content and Naija-centric names that contribute to a more enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the GOtv Max package will be revamped to include more channels, thus offering more value at an affordable price.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, speaking on this milestone, said the introduction of the new packages customised for Nigerians will unlock a new level of entertainment and value for customers, giving them improved choices and a brand new DStv and GOtv experience.

“We are constantly driven to ensure that customers are satisfied with the overall quality of our services…”