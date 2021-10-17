The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) has recognized two Executive Heads of MultiChoice Nigeria on their 2021 MIPAD Global Top 100 under 40 List. They are the Executive Head of Customer Value Management, Mrs Omoyeme Effiong and Executive Head Channels and Content West Africa, Dr. (Mrs) Busola Tejumola.

Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent.

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Recognition and Awards Ceremony, following the opening of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, on Sunday, Oct 3rd recognized outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent from around the world for their positive contributions.

