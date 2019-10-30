MultiChoice Nigeria will be offering its DStv and GOtv decoders at special discounted prices during this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair holding between November 1 and 10, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

MultiChoice Nigeria’s Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho, said the special trade fair discount will give more Nigerians the opportunity to enjoy quality video entertainment, especially as the festive season approaches.

“The Lagos International Trade Fair remains a great platform for us to showcase our products and services as well as have one-on-one interactions with our customers. On offer is a great selection of over 150 local and international channels that showcase the best football leagues LIVE & in HD, fresh movies and series, kid’s shows, local dramas, telenovelas, reality TV shows and many more We have all these available on different packages on DStv and GOtv that suit various lifestyles and pockets”, Mabutho said.

Shoppers who visit the DStv and GOtv stands will enjoy discounts up to 10 per cent on DStv HD Decoder with one month Compact subscription and GOtv decoder bundled with one month Max subscription. They will also have available to them other value added services such as DStv Now, the mobile streaming app, and MyDStv and MyGOtv self-service apps.