As part of its drive towards delivering value to customers and shaping its business to respond to customers’ needs, MultiChoice Nigeria, yesterday, commissioned an ultra-modern office in Ibadan, Oyo State. The state-of-the-art facility will provide services such as sales, product activations, hardware maintenance, swops, reconnections and general customer services.

Addressing guests at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who was represented by Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said the state government is proud to associate with MultiChoice. The governor stated that the state is a conducive environment for tourism and other businesses. “We have over 100 tourism sites in the state and we urge corporate bodies like MultiChoice to help promote this industry in the state,” he remarked.

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, reiterated that the people of Ibadan and Oyo State will continue to patronise MultiChoice products and services because they have affordable content that promotes the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

Also speaking at the ceremony Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, said MultiChoice takes a keen interest in its customers because they remain the driving force behind the sustenance of its business operations. “Giving value to our customers has always been our priority. That’s why, as a business, we are determined to have a conducive office environment for consumers of our products and services,” he said.

Ugbe stated that MultiChoice will continue to innovate and adjust to customers’ needs by providing quality content and services which appeal to all. “As a mark of our dedication and commitment to customers, the business recently added new packages to the existing DStv and GOtv range. For DStv, we have Confam and Yanga, while for GOtv, we have Jinja and Jolli” he explained.

Commenting on the newly opened office structure, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said that the expansion is driven by MultiChoice’s resolve to improve the accessibility of products and services as well as the need to enhance the customers’ experience of MultiChoice products and services. “We are continuously reviewing our process and structures to provide more access points making it easier for subscribers and potential subscribers to acquire our products and services,” he said