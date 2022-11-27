In keeping up with the commitment to provide customers with the best World Cup experiences, MultiChoice Nigeria has opened all World Cup games on SuperSports to DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli packages.

To enjoy the excitement from Qatar 2022, you can stay connected with as little as N2,950 on DStv and N2,800 on GOtv with the option of exciting indigenous commentaries in Pidgin English, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo!

The games continue on all the dedicated SuperSport Channels. World Cup Central, DStv channel 202, will air the World Cup live matches in English commentary, while World Cup Naija, DStv channel 203, will air the live games with Pidgin English, Yoruba, and Hausa commentaries. Also, DStv Channel 204, the World Cup Fan Zone, is a fan-dedicated channel.