In a move to empower customers across the continent with impactful and functional skills, Africa’s leading entertainment provider, MultiChoice, is partnering with Udemy, a global leader in online learning to provide access to thousands of high-quality courses to enable DStv and GOtv customers to invest in their personal and professional development.

The DStv and GOtv platforms have provided viewers with world-class edutainment, with content catering to personal growth for all ages. In addition to sport, local programming, news and general entertainment, customers of MultiChoice, Africa’s Most Loved Storyteller, can access educational content on Discovery, Nat Geo Wild, History Channel, DaVinci Kids, BBC and many more channels. The partnership with Udemy will continue MultiChoice’s mission to positively contribute toward well-informed and progressive customers.

Udemy’s diverse course catalogue includes over 183,000 online courses provided by more than 65,000 instructors in 75 languages. The platform is user-friendly and simple to navigate with a flexible format that allows learners to access a wide variety of courses at their own pace, with personalized recommendations and paths that maximise learning.

While their respective platforms are distinct, MultiChoice and Udemy have a shared mission of providing a vast range of accessible content that enriches the lives of a broad audience with diverse interests and needs.

