MultiChoice Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to the growth of the country’s entertainment industry. The company’s position was made known in Lagos on Tuesday, during discussions between MultiChoice Nigeria and the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN).

Discussions at the meeting revolved around opportunities for collaboration and mutually beneficial ideas with the potential to accelerate the growth of the major industry stakeholders entities such as Africa Magic, MultiChoice Talent Factory and the DGN.

The MultiChoice team, led by Caroline Oghuma, Executive Head of Corporate Affairs, explained that the meeting was a sign of the company’s cordial relationship with the DGN and afforded it the opportunity to formally introduce the newly appointed MultiChoice Nigeria’s executives to important stakeholder group.

The new executives included; Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels; and Atinuke Babatunde, Academy Director, West Africa, Multi Choice Talent Factory (MTF), who both spoke on the importance of the relationship between both parties.

Tejumola explained that MultiChoice Nigeria is keen on strengthening existing industry collaborations and building new ones.