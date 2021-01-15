MultiChoice has announced the return on the hugely popular Step Up campaign offer to its DStv and GOtv customers this January.

The Step Up campaign offer gives all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Confam and Yanga customers the opportunity to pay for a package a step above their current package and get a boost to view programming on the next higher package. While customers on GOtv Jolli and Jinja can upgrade to enjoy GOtv Max for less at a special discount of N2,999 instead of N3,600 per month. All the upgrades are scheduled to happen within 48 hours and will be available from Thursday, 14 January till Wednesday, 31 March 2021.

“Through the Step Up and Max for Less campaign offers, we are giving our DStv and GOtv customers something to get excited about this January,” said Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

“We started this special offer back in 2019 as a way of giving customers on the lower packages a chance to enjoy quality video entertainment on our higher DStv and GOtv packages for less. We are pleased with the popularity and acceptance of the offer, so we are making it available once more to both new and existing customers. It promises to be even more exciting as customers who take advantage of this offer will be exposed to even more great entertainment starting this January.”

DStv customers on the Yanga package can pay N4,615 for Confam package and then get a boost to view programmes on the next higher package, Compact; while customers on the Confam package can pay N7,900 for Compact and instead view Compact Plus package programming. Likewise, Compact customers only pay N12,400 for Compact Plus package and in turn get Premium package worth N18,400 per month.

January is booked with different exciting programming such as, brand new seasons of exciting shows and drama series on Africa Magic starting with Date My Family S2 premiere on Sunday, 17th January at 6pm on AM Showcase; My Siblings & I S3 on Monday, 18th January at 6:30pm on AM Urban and Unmarried S2 on Wednesday, 20th January at 9pm on AM Showcase.