MultiChoice Nigeria has kicked off the new year for DStv and GOtv customers with a brand-new offer tagged ‘Step Up.’ From Tuesday, January 15, till Monday, April 15, 2019, the Step-Up offer will give all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Family and Access subscribers the opportunity to pay for an upgrade package and get a boost to view programming on an even higher package within 48 hours.

DStv customers on the Access package can pay N4,000 for Family package and then get a boost to view programmes on the Compact package, while customers on the Family package can pay N6,800 for Compact package and instead view Compact Plus package programming. Likewise, Compact customers can also pay N10,650 for Compact Plus package and in turn get Premium package programming. Customers on the GOtv platform are not left out of this offer.

GOtv Plus, Value and Lite customers will get upgraded to GOtv Max when they pay a reduced fee of N2,500, while GOtv tops up with N700.

Active and disconnected GOtv Max customers can also take advantage of this limited offer to renew their subscription for N2,500. This campaign will give GOtv customers on Plus, Value and Lite an opportunity to experience the exciting premium content available on GOtv Max, including La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup, BET, Fox Entertainment, StarLife, ROK 2, CBS Reality and more.

READ ALSO: I won’t be a television senator – Chris Uba

According to Martin Mabutho, chief customer officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, the offer reiterates the company’s commitment to give more value for money to loyal customers as they will enjoy content on a higher package than what they paid for while encouraging them to remain active to enjoy quality entertainment lined up for the year.

“We are pleased to launch this first-of-its-kind offer that will give our customers the opportunity to experience the exciting programming available across higher packages at the price of a lower package. With this offer, we are giving a boost and topping up on what our customers pay for to enjoy more on our DStv and GOtv platforms. It’s our desire to make great content more accessible and we encourage our customers to take advantage of this

special offer,” he said.

Mabutho added that the offer would enable more Nigerians to stay connected and up-to-date with the latest news, sports, local content and general entertainment this first quarter.

Some of the exciting programming to look forward to, starting from January, includes matches of the 2018/19 Emirates FA Cup. This boosts MultiChoice’s major football title acquisitions, which include the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Champions League.