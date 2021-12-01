Africa’s biggest video entertainment company recently held its MultiChoice Showcase themed : ‘About Tomorrow.’

The hybrid showcase presented the group’s forthcoming content attractions and charted an evolutionary path for the broadcaster.

Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice Group said the company’s ambition to tell stories that resonate with “our customers, in their language and featuring characters they identify with drives our hyper-local content strategy, while developing industries across the African continent and helping take proudly African stories to global audiences.

“MultiChoice is home to over 42 local channels across the continent, each designed and curated to cater for regional tastes whilst simultaneously creating a platform to cross pollinate regional content.

“Our General Entertainment stable continues to command the lion’s share of viewership across the DStv Platform as we roll out our owned formats across Africa, strengthen our relationships with global co-production partners and continue to expand our repertoire.”

In terms of highlights for the past year, the local and global crossover appeal of our content is illustrated.

“The success of our own formats is testament to the power of our hyper-local strategy. It’s a winning formula that we’ll continue to focus on as we produce thousands of hours of local content every year for our viewers to immerse themselves in.”

The expansion of MultiChoice’s ecosystem is underpinned by technology. Customers are looking for products and services that drive convenience, solve their challenges and enrich their lives – whether this is through video entertainment, sports betting, connectivity, or other services. The group also recently invested in personal security platform AURA.

At MultiChoice, the future is clear: continue growing its subscriber base on the linear side and online platforms, with a deliberate focus on partnerships with technology-driven businesses that can address the everyday needs of Africans on the continent.

