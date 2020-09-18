A whopping N3.5 billion has gone into the production of the reality television show, Big Brother Naija Lockdown, which is currently thrilling viewers across Africa.

This revelation emanated from the Multichoice Nigeria Media Showcase held virtually on September 9, 2020. Justifying the huge amount spent on Big Brother, the Chief Executive Officer, Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said his company continues to invest in the Nigerian economy by creating quality and entertaining content. “Putting our valued customers in the forefront has always been our goal at Multichoice Nigeria. We have continued to invest in the Nigerian economy by creating quality and entertaining content for Africa by Africans, and the Media Showcase provides an opportunity to celebrate these investments,” he stated.

Also, the leading pay TV service provider used the occasion to further amplify the company’s promise to continue telling stories that resonate with viewers, while unveiling some of its new offerings as well as plans for the year. It was equally an opportunity to showcase the outfit’s advancements in technology, innovation and customer experience as seen on DStv and GOtv.

During the virtual event, updates were provided on new Africa Magic shows, Enakhe and Riona, Fighting Fate as well as reality show, Shoot Your Shot. These included newly revamped M-Net movies and SuperSport channels, which offer customers easier access to preferred content, more choices and better values.

Other products and innovations showcased include a new service launched by Showmax to the DStv subscribers called Showmax pro.

And speaking about MultiChoice Talent Factory, Ugbe said it is aimed at inspiring and nurturing talented young people to work in local creative industries, thus generating a pipeline of local content.

“We’ve been at the forefront of creating and exporting Nigeria’s entertainment, providing a platform for the country’s talent to be showcased across the continent. The MultiChoice Talent Factory is a testament to that investment and the crop of academy graduates have been equipped to take on the industry,” he explained.