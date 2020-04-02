Leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has committed N1.2 billion in support of the country’s fight against COVID-19.

According to the organisation, its contribution in the fight against the pandemic includes cash support of N200 million and N50 million respectively to the Federal and Lagos State governments, donation of 10,000 certified test kits to the NCDC, Public Service Announcement COVID-19 prevention tips in English, Pidgin, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa languages as well as approved inventory worth over N550 million highlighting the NCDC’s COVID-19 Helplines and PSAs on more than 10 channels across DStv and GOtv platforms.

In addition to these, MultiChoice will also cover the remuneration for engaged creative industry professionals whose productions have been disrupted, with a sum of N400 million.

According to the chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya, the company’s intervention is in line with its values as a responsible corporate entity and leader in the media and creative sectors. “We are donating 10,000 certified test kits to support the great work being done by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health. In addition to these, we are also contributing N250 million to the Federal and Lagos State governments’ efforts in providing adequate healthcare delivery facilities to fight COVID-19. We are doing this because we recognize the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on Nigerians and the economy. We hope our contributions to NCDC, the Federal and State governments, alongside other donations, will go a long way towards effective management of the outbreak,” he said.

John Ugbe, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, added: “We have committed N550 million worth of inventory to public service announcements in our indigenous languages in addition to English and Pidgin to ensure that every Nigerian understands how to prevent COVID-19 or call for help through the NCDC helplines. Also, the creative industry salary payment of up to N400 million will offer a much needed financial reprieve for producers, actors, and technical talent currently contracted to MultiChoice Nigeria, whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the pandemic.”