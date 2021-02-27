The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has announced the first Acting for Camera Masterclass in partnership with the world-renowned American Musical and Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, which will hold on March 2, 2021.

The MTF industry masterclasses, introduced in 2018, have provided some of the most sought-after masterclasses facilitated by film and TV experts, including renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Tunde Kelani and veteran Kenyan producer, Appie Matere, alongside notable global partners such as Dolby, CBS Justice Africa and the London Film School.

The virtual Masterclass, which is holistically designed to perfect acting for film, TV and new media will delve into crucial elements including basic film theory, camera focused actor warm-up, on-camera scene work and more.

“AMDA College of the Performing Arts is excited and honoured to begin this enriching partnership and collaboration with Multichoice Talent Factory. We see this as an opportunity to connect our world-renowned faculty with individuals who are already rich with storytelling and performance talent throughout Africa. This MTF and AMDA collaboration is an example of our commitment to the global endowment of humanity through the arts,” said Blake Babbitt, AMDA Director of Outreach.