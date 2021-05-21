Film aficionados hungry for African stories can indulge in a feast of curated short films in celebration of African cinema. MultiChoice and the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) are proud to celebrate the love of African cinema with the Colours of Africa film series.

The series will feature 16 films shot and directed by the MTF Academy’s Class of 2020, available on Showmax on Africa Day and M-Net Movies AfroCinema pop-up channel from 21 – 30 May 2021. Viewers will get to sink their teeth into a selection of films from East, West and Southern Africa and marvel at the results of the talent honed by the MTF Academy’s distinctive curriculum. “The Colours of Africa film series is one of the many ways that MultiChoice celebrates young film talent in Africa. We are proud to honour Africa Day by celebrating the work of the MTF Class of 2020 in this way. The film series also speaks to MultiChoice’s commitment to developing and nurturing the abundance of young talent who represent the future of our industry,” says John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria