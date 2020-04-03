MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has announced the launch of a series of online masterclasses. The masterclasses, which will hold on the MTF portal, will offer exclusive access to practical, industry expert-led skills workshops that provides film and television professionals the opportunity to interact and learn from the best on the continent.

The online masterclasses sessions will kick off with the Produce Like a PRO! masterclass series. This is designed as a 20-module masterclass on production from pre to post which has been recorded to watch on the go.

Comprising 20 carefully crafted modules, the Produce Like a PRO! series is described as the solution to the industry’s need for easier access to training materials. The session will make accessible tutorials and templates to over 25,000 registered users on the MTF portal

The masterclass offering, according to John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, is part of MultiChoice Group’s mission to upskill emerging creatives and seasoned professionals in the film and television industry.

“What makes the Produce Like a PRO! series unique is that it’s been specially designed as an A to Z package for tools and templates to equip new producers with the know-how to operate in this industry…”