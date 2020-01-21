MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that its flagship creative shared value (CSV) initiative, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), will hold another one in the new year with Masterclass. The Masterclass, which holds in Lagos on this Wednesday, January 22, will be in Steadicam operations.

Speaking on the upcoming masterclass, Femi Odugbemi, MTF Academy Director, West Africa, said, Ari de Beer, an international award-winning cameraman, will be at the masterclass to teach participants drawn from various bodies across Nollywood on new techniques of Steadicam operations.

Odugbemi, who explained that Ari has been in the camera department of the film and television industry for about forty years, started off as a specialty props maker after being a tailor, patternmaker and designer in the garment industry. Ari’s crave for knowledge has also made him to develop interest in various fields, which include diamond prospector, motorcycle and car builder.

The professional cameraman is the first Steadicam operator to be awarded the prestigious Visible Spectrum Award for Steadicam operation. His reputation as a hand-held camera specialist took him around the world.