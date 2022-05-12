By Merit Ibe

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy is calling for applications for its world-class film and TV training programme which kicks off in October this year.

The call is open to all emerging film makers, with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification, to apply for this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills and business. The curriculum combines film studies such as directing, sound design and the business of film to name few, with workplace experience on Africa Magic and SuperSports top productions. The 12-month fully funded programme is open to candidates from Nigeria and Ghana for the West Africa Academy, which is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Speaking on the announcement, Atinuke Babatunde, West Africa Hub Academy Director said: ‘This couldn’t be a more exciting opportunity for African film and TV content creators. There are so many stories on our continent that need to be told and documented with a sense of skill and passion that only a programme such as the MTF Academy can train young people to do. I can’t wait to be a part of this journey,” she added.

Alongside her expert track record with M-Net through Africa Magic since 2014, Babatunde will lead the Class of 2023 with her over 20 years of experience.

In addition to the hands-on training that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy’s partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon, among others.

Previous cohorts have also worked on United Nations’ Verified campaign and pitched projects to Partners Against Piracy (PAP) and Creative Development on a climate change campaign.

Applications will be open from Monday, May 9 and close on Friday, June 3, 2022 and have to be completed on https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/

Applications made outside of this website will not be considered.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive head, Content, West Africa Channels, Multichoice, said its very important that “we continue to upscale and develop the talent we claim to provide the platform for. So we are not only providing the platform as Multichioce to establish talents in the industry, we are also grooming new talents; these young people are the future of tomorrow and film making in Nigeria and Africa. Its our duty to train them, upscale them and give them the platform they deserve also put our money where our mouth is.That is what the MTF is all about. We will be opening our portal for the new students.”

The under lining desire to move and to create the african brand to tell the Africa stories, the more young people telling that story, the better. The second objective also is to create entrepreneurs. Most of our Alumni have gone on to create their businesses. If you go through the academy, we don’t just focus on film making, that is why we have partners like Henley Business school, where we teach them the business of film making.

Tejumola noted that the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) kicked off on the 7th of May with an opening event on Saturday, “we had a beautiful time at the fashion show on the 8th; on the 9th we had the young filmmakers day, powered by the MTF; on the 10th is our content market day, powered by Africa magic, for producers in the industry, on Thursday, which is the 12th of May we have our culture diversity day, which will be a celebration of food, fashion, music for Africa; on Friday there will be a closed door meeting with our guests and Saturday May 14th will be the AMVCA.

