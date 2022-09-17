By Emma Jemegah

Nigerians will have a rare opportunity to watch and listen to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in local dialects, courtesy of Miltichoice.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, John Ugbe gave the hint at an interactive meeting with the media.

According to him, MultiChoice is making FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 more accessible to fans than ever before.

“MultiChoice is making all 64 World Cup matches available in different vernacular languages.

“GOtv SUPA and SuperSport are expanding their offering for football fans by adding more language options, including Pidgin , Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Twi, Swahili, Amharic, and more,” he said.

He added that fans need to download the self-service DStv or GOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade their current package as soon as possible to catch all the football action coming this year.

Ugbe stressed the company will also offer

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 highlights in dedicated channels throughout the duration of the tournament.