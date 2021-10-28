By Merit Ibe

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled a lineup of new shows, series and other content offerings coming to its DStv, GOtv and Showmax platforms ahead of the festive season and well into 2022.

At the 2021 MultiChoice showcase event, the company’s Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Busola Tejumola spoke alongside other company executives and partner channels’ managers, about the new shows coming to Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family, and those coming to Akwaaba Magic throughout the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2022. She also shared that there will be a channel that will showcase live festivals and events across West Africa.

Existing shows and series will return with new seasons. On the other hand, brand new shows, ‘Movement Japa’, which will air on Africa Magic Showcase and ‘Rishante’, which will air on Africa Magic Urban, will both premiere in November 2021.

New shows are coming to MultiChoice’s on-demand video platform, Showmax, this month and early next year. The first Nigerian-produced comedy series on Showmax, ‘Ghana Jollof’, premiered on October 22, 2021, while ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ will premiere in January 2022. ‘The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards’ will also return next year.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to making services more accessible.

“At MultiChoice, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and while we pride ourselves on being the nation’s leading entertainment platform. We know that our success is hinged on the experience our customers have while interacting with our services. This has informed our deliberate shift to more convenient and responsive digital options. DStv online is a mobile-based service that gives you the same package offering that your DStv subscription offers. It makes entertainment more accessible as you can watch and catch up on your favourite shows on the go.”

Tope Oshunkeye, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, also announced the release of a new program on DStv called ‘CRIS’ (Content Recommended Intelligence System). “The program will be controlled by a button on the remote that recommends shows for the viewer based on other content they are currently consuming or their viewing patterns. This will be available on HD decoders. Oshunkeye also announced the creation of a brand new GOtv package that allows customers to experience more exciting channels. The package called ‘GOtv SUPA’ will be available on Monday, November 1, 2021. It will have more channels like ROK, Honey TV, Nick Jr, Africa Magic Urban, WWE, and 80 + channels.”

