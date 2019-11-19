MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the launch of a new reality TV show titled ‘Ultimate Love’ and is calling for auditions this November. The show will air live on all DStv and select GOtv packages starting from February 2020.

A first-of-its-kind reality TV show format, Ultimate Love is centered around single male and female strangers living together in an isolated location with the hopes of finding life-long love. They are paired based on their mutual attraction to one another as they compete to emerge the ultimate couple of the competition.

The winning couple is rewarded with a lavish traditional wedding ceremony, a fully furnished home among other prizes. The couples, who are continuously monitored by live television cameras and personal audio microphones, will interact daily with a counsellor fondly referred to as ‘Auntie’ as they embark on their journey to love.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “Reality TV shows are immensely popular because they showcase real people experiencing real life happenings and situations, thus connecting with viewers and fans on a personal and relatable level.

There are fewer things realer than love, and Ultimate Love, our new and exciting reality show celebrates this.