Henry Akubuiro

Perhaps the choice of setting for such an event wasn’t conventional but it was deliberate. In choosing a select group of media men and cerebral acquaintances whose paths crossed years ago and never cease to cross to unveil his latest book,

Understanding the Dynamics of Multiculturalism for Effective Global Business Management, at his residence at Omole Phase 2, Lagos, Dr. Ben Nwoji preferred qualify crowd.

The curtain for the public introduction of the book, as he styled it, was unfurled by Lanre Alabi, who described the author as an intellectual, a key player and management expert in the private sector, who has “written several books that have contributed to the intellectual resources in Nigeria and, indeed, the world” and “a perfect role model for the new generation.”

The book, he said, was borne out of deep thought and observations of contemporary issues that propel success in business. The banker added that “Understanding the Dynamics of Multiculturalism… is key to penetrating both local and global markets”, for the author “has carefully researched into the various diversities existing among the diverse nations of the world.”

Continuing, he said, “The society has much to learn from the experience of Dr. Nwoji. That is why we continue to encourage him to document his researches for the benefit of mankind. I encourage you all to get a copy of the book and also recommend it to businessmen and women, friends, students and public servants.”

Presenting the profile of the author, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, a close associate of Dr. Nwoji, said, among others, the author served in the banking and financial services industry for twenty-nine years, with exposures in corporate banking and finance, foreign operations, credit Analysis/credit risk management and trusteeship, before reaching the highest corporate ladder in the industry as the Managing Director/CEO of Afribank Trustees and Asset Management Company Ltd, from where he retired in March 2009.

Highlighting the focus of the 533-page book with 28 chapters, to the press, the author said his motivation for writing the book was a modest attempt to contribute to the world of learning, “particularly in a changing world where understanding the peculiarities of human and business management is absolutely imperative.”

Irrespective of opposition that has trailed the spread of multiculturalism in some countries of the western world, he affirmed that the “world is better with it than without it”, with copious examples in the fields of sports where countries with multinational complexion had won the Fifa World Cup, including Germany and France.

The book contends that understanding the dynamics of multiculturalism, as it has established, remains a major step forward in managing cross border businesses where diversities in culture, religion, ethnicity, colour and language can constitute unavoidable constraints to overcome.

With a coverage of such understanding in key geographical regions of the world, it posits that a consummate multicultural manager remains the ideal business manager of the 21st Century. The target audience of the author include institutions of higher learning with established business and sociology schools, chambers of commerce, as well local and international managers with cross border aspiration.

Dr Nwoji is a Chartered Secretary, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators (UK & Nigeria). He is also a recipient of key notable awards both locally and internationally, including Honorary Doctor of Letters, awarded by International Biographical Centre (IBC), Cambridge, United Kingdom; Corporate Finance Expertise Award by American Biographical Institute (ABI), Washington D.C. US, among others.