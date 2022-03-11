100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Multimix Academy, Nigeria’s leading Supply Chain Management, Logistics, and Business Process Training Academy, hosted a roundtable conference with stakeholders in the Nigerian logistics and supply chain industry on Thursday 10th March 2022, at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The roundtable discussion aimed to provide Multimix Academy with the required value to the Nigerian trade industry and a curriculum review with intense industry participation. The roundtable, which is novel in the Nigerian Trade Industry, was well attended by executives and faculty members of Multimix Academy, other academicians of the supply chain, logistics and school of transport from the Lagos State University and the University of Lagos, the Chairman and board members of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Chief Executive Officers of reputable supply chain and logistics companies, and executives of Supply Chain, Logistics, procurement and sales departments of some of the biggest FMCGs, Manufacturing, Health and Finance companies in Nigeria.

Dr Obiora Madu, the Chairman of Multimix Academy and Director General, African Centre for Supply Chain, highlighted the purpose of the roundtable gathering in his welcome/ keynote address. “The purpose of this meeting is to design/update our curriculum to represent the needs, interests, and learning areas that members of the industry need in the workplace”. He buttressed that Multimix Academy has provided consistent value and proficient industry leadership in the global trade sector in Nigeria.

The major highlight of the roundtable discussion was the division of participants into groups that focused on Supply chain, Procurement and Sourcing, Logistics and Warehousing, and International trade. The purpose of the group session was for the executives to draw from their personal experiences working with colleagues, subordinates and stakeholders in the field to create real-life situations within the Nigerian environment while maintaining global practices and having sincere conversations to solve the issues facing the industry.

At the end of the breakout session, each group highlighted problems within the industry. The groups revealed that the industry requires development training on strategic influencing, leadership skills, project management skills, driver management skills, assets management, finance, communications skills, and the need for more onsite internships.

Dr Obiora Madu, in response to the feedback, assured participants of the planned execution of their assessments and the influence it will have on the restructuring of the curriculum to meet the current need of the industry.