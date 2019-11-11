President, Fishermen Association of Lagos State, Alhaji Fasasi Adekunle, has said that activities of multinational companies on the high seas have led to water pollution and death of fishes.

Adekunle told newsmen in Lagos that multinational companies were causing oil spill and chemical pollution, which had driven fishes far into the deep sea. According to him, pollution has made fishing more difficult and risky to their members who are forced to travel far into the sea to operate.

“The activities of well-known companies on the sea are forcing fishermen to about 600 meters into the deep sea. This is worrisome. The chemical they use is destroying business. We are not making sufficient catch as before because it is driving the fishes away. The number of fishes we have this year is very low because of constant pollution and lack of modern equipment for fishing,” he said.

The association’s president described fish as a major source of food for Nigerians, saying that the country was not producing enough to feed its citizens. Adekunle noted that dredging activities in Lagos Lagoon is another problem that is affecting fishing business and depleting its benefits.