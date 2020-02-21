Tony Osauzo, Benin

A multiple accident on the Ovia river bridge along the Benin-Ore express way involving a BUA Cement truck, Okomu Oil Company truck and five other vehicles, has claimed the life of unidentified staff of Okomu Oil company.

According to an eye witness account, the incident which happened around 8 am was said to as a result of loss of control by one of the vehicles while descending the Ovia river bridge.

“The incident happened around 7. 45 am this morning and it was caused by the BUA trailer which lost control and ran into other vehicles which were already trapped in the traffic on the bridge.

“One vehicle carrying Banga (palm fruits) belonging to Okomu oil, another one carrying cement belonging to BUA company and another carrying drinks. The BUA truck lost control and hit the one carrying Banga and the one carrying Banga hit the one carrying drinks. The motor boy of the Banga truck died instantly and we have taken him to mortuary”, a F‎ederal Safety Corps official who did not want his name in print said.

He added that some of the vehicles have been taken to a police station while they were waiting for a towing vehicle to come and remove others, just as he disclosed that an accident had happened three days ago at the same spot which the FRSC is trying to remove before the accident occurred.

“That accident happened earlier about three days ago and we are trying to look for ways of removing the truck before this happened,” he said.

The driver of the Okomu Oil Company truck, Mr. Victor Ogburu who sustained an injury on the head, said several persons were injured in the accident including his motor boy who was taken to the hospital.

“Accidents have been happening here since Monday, as a result, one lane was blocked and we are managing to cross the bridge with other trucks but this BUA lost control as a result of failed break and ran into my truck and several other vehicles”, he said.

Ogburu stated that when the accident happened, he was among those victims rushed to the hospital unconscious but later regained consciousness after his wound had been stitched in the hospital.