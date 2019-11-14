No fewer than 13 persons lost their lives, while 10 others sustained injuries in a multiple accident around Saapade, near Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Wednesday.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Oladele said that the crash occurred around 5 pm. at Saapade, where diversion was created by RCC, the construction company currently working on the rehabilitation of the corridor.

He noted that the accident was caused by a speeding truck heading towards Lagos, but which suddenly suffered a tyre burst.

“In the process, the truck collided head on with two other speeding commuter buses heading towards Ibadan, with one of them, in the process, attempting to wrongfully overtake within the diversion area.

“The vehicles involved are a yellow Mazda bus, marked KTU 93 XW, a white Toyota bus with registration number: KEY 847 XA and a Man diesel truck, marked KAB 97 XA,” he said.

The FRSC boss explained that the fatal crash involved a total of 37 people, comprising 20 male adults, 15 female adults and two female children.

He added that the people injured in the crash were 10, comprising four male adults and six female adults, adding that 13 persons, comprising four male adults, seven female adults and two female children, died in the accident.

Oladele said that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the Ipara mortuary, while the injured were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere.

He expressed deep shock over the incident and commiserated with the families and relations of the crash victims.

The sector commander requested the relations of the victims to contact the FRSC command in Ogere or Victory Hospital, Ogere, where they were rescued, for medical treatment.

Oladele said that the incident would have been avoided if motorists driving in diversion areas at construction zones had observed maximum speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour and avoid overtaking.

He advised passengers inside vehicles being driven recklessly to caution their drivers, adding that where they refused to be cautioned, the FRSC should be contacted on its toll free number 122. (NAN)