Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A multiple road accidents at Onitsha River Niger bridge where one person was reportedly injured has caused serious gridlocks at the Bridge Head as both Asaba and Onitsha ends of tge bridge were completely blocked.

Daily Sun gathered the multiple crash involving five vehicles occurred after a Toyota Sienna with registration number AKD 960 XY lost control and rammed into other vehicles.

The accident caused serious holdup at the Bridge Head as motorists were trapped there for some time as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps battled to clear the road.

The state Sector Public Education Officer Mr. Pascal Anigbo who confirmed the accident said that nobody died in the incident while the injured was rushed to the hospital.

“The crash occurred after the brakes of a Toyota Sienna with registration number AKD 960 XY failed. The driver of the Sienna, which was on speed, lost control and rammed into a Nissan Primera with registration number AYB 193 HS, which also rammed into a Tricycle (Skygo) with registration number QH 683 RLU, a Toyota Hilux, FK J176 XE and a Toyota Hiace with registration number 14BKW.

“A total of 14 people were involved in the crash (9 male adults and 5 female adults). No death was recorded. One male sustained injury. He was taken to the hospital by sympathizers before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command.

“Officers and men of the FRSC are on ground controlling traffic, while efforts are being made for the clearing of the obstruction it caused,” he stated.

He said that the sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State, Mr. Andre Kumapayi warns drivers against driving above the stipulated speed limits.

He also reiterates the importance of ensuring that vehicles are checked and serviced regularly, especially the braking systems, before embarking on any trip and warned tricycle riders from operating on the expressway, as this is a direct violation of the law.