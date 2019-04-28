Tony Osauzo, Benin

Five persons have reportedly lost their lives in a multiple accident that occurred at Jattu junction, Auchi on the Benin-Abuja highway in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

An eyewitness, however, said eight bodies were carried away from the scene of the crash.

Six other passengers were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident that involved seven vehicles.

It was learnt that the accident occurred when a truck coming towards Benin from the North and laden with cement, lost control and rammed into several vehicles held by traffic at the junction.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anthony Oko, who confirmed the accident, said it was a multiple accident and attributed it to tyre burst.

He said “15 people were involved in the accident; five died while six sustained various degrees of injuries. Seven vehicles were involved in the accident.”

The sector commander explained that the truck coming towards Benin had a tyre burst and in the process lost control and rammed into the vehicles from behind.

He said the dead victims were taken to the morgue while those injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Etsako West local government, Mr. Yakson Musa, has expressed sadness over the incident.

