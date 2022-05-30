Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Seme Chapter, Chief Onyekachi Ojinma, has described the multiple checkpoints along the Seme-Mile2 Expressway as embarrassing, stressing that said he will not rest until his call for an end to the menace is permanently checked by the relevant authorities.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend in his office, Ojinma said there are more than 100 checkpoints between the border and Badagry Roundabout, alleging that security operatives at the checkpoints are in the habit of intimidating, harassing and extorting travellers and trans-border businessmen and women plying the border route.

He said there was no other ECOWAS road with such an embarrassing number of checkpoints and reprehensible conduct of security operatives within the ECOWAS subregion.

The ANLCA boss said: “You can’t see such embarrassing number of checkpoints on any other ECOWAS road.

“You can’t see uniformed men jumping out to the road to collect money from travellers and even park vehicles to look for change, thereby causing traffic on the express road. It’s only in Nigeria that you see such madness”.

He reiterated his call on the relevant authorities, the Nigeria Police in particular, to speedily decongest the road for good.

