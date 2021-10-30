From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Professor of Accounting, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Aigbokhaevbolo Oziegbe, yesterday, said multiple and illegal taxations of businesses in the country has compelled economy experts to describe1980 down to 2020s as lost decades of the Nigerian’s economy.

He disclosed this at the 92nd Inaugural Lecture of the institution with the theme “Seek first the laws of the entity with its corporate governance and sustainability of the entity shall be achieved”.

Prof. Aigbokhaevbolo said the idea of multiple taxations has forced many Nigerians into poverty as they struggle to remain in business.

“Multiple and illegal taxes are now the major sources of revenue, hard working and honest Nigerians continue to live in pools of poverty and misery to the extent that some economists have properly considered, the 1980s ,1990s and 2020s as lost decades of the Nigerian economy”,

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Aigbokhaevbolo concluded that deficiency in corporate governance and its pillars such as accountability, transparency and probity in Nigerian government and businesses has resulted in declaring paper profit; inefficiency in production; deteriorating and poor productivity, and investments ; triggered debts’ profile; fueled inflation, human and capital flight; brought a regime of insecurity ,increased poverty, unemployment, favouritism and nepotism , massive devaluation of Naira as well as dissatisfied political changes in Nigeria.

He said all these and others negative socio –economic factors have been frustrating sustainability efforts in the country.

He said it is against this background, that his lecture with empirical evidence examines the Nigerian laws, problems of corporate governance and its principles such as accountability, transparency and probity and suggests the way out for sustainability in Nigeria.

The University Don reterriated that unless there is a positive change (genuine repentance) in areas of corporate governance and its principles towards the laws of Nigeria as an entity sustainability in Nigeria would continue to be a mirage.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .